news, local-news,

I recently spent time at Wagga Base and Calvary Hospital. I wish to thank the doctors and nurses and other staff for the wonderful care I received and I give them all 110 per cent. Wagga and surrounding areas are privileged to have these facilities and their dedicated staff. To all those who are worried about global warming, just settle down and relax. We have always experienced in this sunburnt country, according to Dorothea Mackellar, droughts and flooding rains so, weather-wise, there is nothing new here. A number of scientists have said that even if we ended all of Australia's emissions - junked every car, shut every power station, put a cork in every cow - the effect on the climate would be "virtually nothing". Again, nothing new here. And we have the latest Swedish teenage version of Nostradamus, 19-year-old Greta Thunberg, who is travelling around the world warning everyone about global warming and that the world is about to end unless we get rid of fossil fuels and switch to renewables. This means we will be littering the country side with those hideous looking, bird-killing windmills. But prophets of doom like Ms Thunberg are nothing new. Many years ago the God-fearing Jehovah Witnesses had predicted the world would end in 1975 because of rising global temperatures. And likewise the United Nations had also predicted years ago that entire nations would be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend was not reversed by the year 2000. So, my advice to everyone is simply this: don't take any notice of all those alarmists out there who believe that the end of the world is nigh, just sit back, have a cuppa and take it easy because I can feel it in my bones that another ice age is coming! READ MORE LETTERS: Despite the opposition of NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Albury MP Justin Clancy, the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill passed in the lower house by a clear majority. Yet Liberal Party politics is now clearly in action in the Upper House, delaying the next step to passing the Voluntary Assisted Dying law. This lack of compassion is a blow to every terminally ill person in NSW who might otherwise have chosen Voluntary Assisted Dying. Stop playing politics with the fate of the dying please. It is extremely saddening to most that Labor Senator Kimberley Kitching has died of a suspected heart attack, apparently caused by underlying health issues and stress. The likeable and competent senator was a fine example of what we used to see from past Labor politicians. It is now well documented that she experienced bullying and bad behaviour toward her from some within her own party. Why are all the normally vocal left-leaning warriors, press and Albo missing in action on this one? Maybe there is an upcoming election and they want to look the other way. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.crossman/46254336-8cc7-49a5-be4b-cf2b4872d031.jpg/r2_390_4498_2930_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg