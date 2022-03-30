news, local-news,

Students at Wagga North Public School were excited to meet Winter Games Paralympian Josh Hanlon on Wednesday, fresh from his incredible sixth place at the games in Beijing. Josh became a double below-knee amputee and is missing his right hand at the wrist after contracting a severe infection in 2018. IN OTHER NEWS: The 24-year-old former North Wagga Saints footballer and Weethalle local presented the school's age champions from the recent athletics carnival with their trophies and ribbons and spoke to the students about his journey to the Paralympics. "I came in early and got swarmed by all of the kids and just seeing all of the excitement on their faces was really cool," Josh said. "They [were asking me] questions when I first got in, one kid was asking me if I had any coins for some video game and I told him; 'don't play that, get outside and play sports'." But, there was one student in particular who was a little more excited than the rest. Josh's little cousin Albie Cattle, 11, is a student at Wagga North Public School and it was for that reason - and the fact that Josh's aunt works at the school - that Wagga North Public secured his first-ever school visit. "I'm very proud of him and I liked seeing him again," Albie said. "It's amazing how he has done it; he's done a great job." Toby Campbell was among a lucky cohort of students to get up close and personal with the popular visitor, having been presented with his trophy by the Paralympian. "I was kinda nervous," Toby said. "I didn't know what to expect, but it was cool." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/bab621a2-7339-4707-beff-473c265ae8d5.jpg/r162_151_2810_1647_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg