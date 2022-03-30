This election, it's time to show them the old ways won't do

comment,

Although no date has yet been set for the federal election, it is clear all those seeking power in May are out there electioneering. How are you feeling about the next several weeks being taken up by reporting on promises, policies, who said what to whom, seeing candidates scrambling for whatever photo opportunities they can, visits to childcare centres, aged care facilities, kissing babies, walkabouts in shopping malls. And the worst of the worst, in my humble opinion: seeing some leaders of parties donning high-vis and pretending to care about the lives of ordinary citizens. Have you noticed they seldom visit dementia units, remote First Nations communities, prisons, mental health units, hospices, drug rehabilitation centres, places where the homeless gather or refugee detention centres? What we will see from most is a line drawn, with those above mattering and those below not. Because these candidates are not talking to of all citizens, but only those whose votes they value. If you have picked up that I am not at all looking forward to the weeks before the federal election, you are dead right! Money will be flung around in all directions, especially in marginal seats. Personal attacks on candidate's personalities, weight or loss of weight, meanness, wealth, religion, what car they drive, what they eat for lunch, and what brand of toilet paper they use, will all be fair game. The real issues which worry and affect the lives of Australians, especially those who live below the line I mentioned above, will get scant attention, analysis and genuine attention. The sideshow of elections will be in full throttle and that will be that. Am I being cynical? Some of what I have said is tongue in cheek, but also based on my experience of previous elections. Can I say, I am not even exposing myself to all the electioneering that happens on social media. I am sure that would drive me to despair. Big money buys advertising and there are no rules about what is said being true. Our whole system pretends there is some protection to limit the amounts of money given by political donors, but everyone knows there are ways around this. We even have one politician from Queensland boasting he is spending literally millions of his own money to further his own career and political party. What to do? We all know what are the real issues that critically effect our lives at this point in time: climate change, the cost of living, petrol prices, health services (especially mental health), education, childcare cost, wages stagnation, the casualisation of the work force. We are in a world of uncertainty, pandemic, extreme weather catastrophe, war, cruelty and mass movement of huge numbers of people, refugees, seeking safety. All this breeds fear and anxiety - a natural response to what we are facing as a world together. And still, the same old, same old is rolled out at election time. What I will be looking for is the party(ies), which try to honestly address my concerns - the candidates who engage in real dialogue with the people of the electorate they wish to represent. I want more women elected, especially independents who are not beholden to their parties first and the community second. Society first and economy second. Where are the priorities? I want audacious thinking, real solutions and long-term planning. I want an end to tribalism; I want the best candidate selected as candidate, not the one who has paid their dues. Simply, what I want is leadership, honesty and genuine policy to start to address the unprecedented issues which are weighing us down. The old ways no longer work, because they are based on assumptions and a world that no longer exists. Of course, so many people need a real helping hand as they face financial and living crises. Unfortunately, it is those who have the least power and resources who suffer the most. If we don't care for them especially - the homeless, the abused, those living below the poverty line, our First Nations communities, those who live with disabilities, dementia, mental illness, addictions, are marginalised because of their gender and sexual identities, all who live in our communities and are seldom acknowledged or included - then we fail our democracy. What is also needed is systemic change, fresh thinking, courage and those who are prepared to say they don't have all the answers, but are prepared to do something different. Work together, collaborate with experts and listen to what the people are saying. I want nothing short of a new start, a new culture and a new vision for us all. So, treat your vote with respect and intention. Don't discount it by saying, "what can one person do?". It is ours to value and use wisely, and together we can bring change. Not too much, is it?

