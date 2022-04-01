news, property,

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 4 Escape the hustle and bustle in this modern home that's just 10 minutes from the city centre. Unique features include a 6kw solar package, nine-foot ceilings, electric gates, security cameras and rainwater tank. The home boasts five large bedrooms all with built-in robes and a walk-in robe and ensuite to the main bedroom. Comfort is assured with ducted evaporative and ducted gas heating, reverse-cycle split system and gas bayonet. Find the formal lounge at the front of the home before walking through to the modern kitchen with dishwasher, 900mm gas cooktop and breakfast bar. This kitchen is open-plan with the dining and family room which flows to the impressive outdoor entertaining area through glass-sliding doors. Outside boasts a covered alfresco with gas bayonet, downlights and ceiling fan and a second pergola with outdoor spa. Landscaped gardens (with in-ground sprinkling system) surround the home and are balanced with the natural bush and paddock setting beyond. "There is plenty of room to have that hobby farm or just enjoy the peace and tranquillity," selling agent Paul Irvine said. "It has become increasingly more difficult to secure a nice rural property that offers a cleared landscape ideal for the horses or other lifestyle pursuits such as the option of dual occupancy." The double garage with internal access and large shed provides parking for cars and trailers. The shed also features toilet facilities and side access. Read this week's Real Estate View online here. Explore open homes on the map below.

