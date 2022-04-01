news, property,

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 1 Set on beautifully established grounds and gardens, and positioned so close to the thriving township of Coolamon, 'Corona' is a stunning red brick Federation home brimming with character and charm. Nestled on a generous allotment of just under an acre and offering gorgeous original features such as 12-inch ceilings, polished timber floors, French doors, sash windows, wide hallways and wrap-around veranda, this property presents incredible potential to freshen and capitalise. The home is warm and welcoming and consists of three bedrooms plus study or fourth bedroom option, lounge and dining, huge timber kitchen, slow combustion wood heating and reverse cycle heating and cooling. The grounds are perfect for the family with lots of room for the kids, shady entertaining areas and the addition of a sunken fire pit is sure to impress once the colder months are here. Storage is in abundance with external lock up shedding. With the perfect balance of space, character, lifestyle and potential this property is a must to inspect. Read this week's Real Estate View online here. Explore open homes on the map below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/4a97e916-7a0c-4693-9d92-3a0e1ff0bba7.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg