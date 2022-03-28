newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Ahead of the federal budget there seems to be one thing on people's minds: easing the cost of living. Leaders across Wagga have shared their hopes and predictions for the federal budget, set to be handed down by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday night. One of the most common requests right across the city is for measures to help with the rising cost of living, which Riverina MP Michael McCormack acknowledged as "significant". "I understand there has been cost of living easing flagged [in the budget] as far as fuel prices go," he said. Mr McCormack said the amount of money spent throughout the past year on COVID programs such as JobKeeper and HomeBuilder has been significant and that "at the end of the day, that's taxpayer dollars that has to be paid back". "[The budget's] not going to be so much a cash splash with big ticket projects for each and every electorate, but what it will be is a continuation of the funding that has worked very well for local councils," he said, pointing to projects such as the Inland Rail at Bomen. Unable to say too much about the federal budget, state Wagga MP Joe McGirr said the concerns he hears about across the electorate are around the cost of living, rural health and mental health, regional workforce and housing. Wagga City Council mayor Dallas Tout flagged a number of local projects he hopes will get a mention in Tuesday's budget, including the airport. The council is one of only two councils across the state that doesn't own its airport, instead leasing it off the Department of Defence for about $200,000 each year. The current 30-year deal is set to expire in three years and council has been pleading with the federal government to rework the agreement after continuously missing out on grants and upgrades. "Whether it's in the budget or buried in the papers, [it is] quite urgent to seek a solution in the airport," Cr Tout said. IN OTHER NEWS: Business NSW Murray-Riverina regional manager Anthony McFarlane hopes to see continued funding for Wagga's infrastructure, such as the Inland Rail project and airport. He also hopes funding for improved digital connectivity will flow to the Riverina. "The NBN is an essential service these days, so that is an important piece," he said, adding that he wanted to see improved services and faster download speeds. Alan Brown, NSW Farmers Wagga district branch chairman, hopes to see support for first home buyers struggling to get into the real estate market. "It's just as important for regional [areas as it is] anywhere else," he said. "I'm quite sure it'll be an election budget, so I hope Wagga gets its fair share." Like Mr Brown, Labor's Riverina candidate in the upcoming federal election, Mark Jeffreson, believes the budget will have an election focus. "They're going to spray billions of dollars around in the budget, it won't change the reality for most of us that everything's going up except wages - cost of living is just skyrocketing, real wages are going backwards, families are falling further behind," he said. "I'd love to think the budget is going to be about securing a better future for all of us, but I think it's going to be about securing a fourth term for the government." One area Mr Jeffreson would like to see funding go to, aside from the cost of living, is towards addressing notorious mobile phone black spots around the city. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

