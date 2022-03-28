Wealthy buying their way out of climate emergency

comment,

Last week I wrote of the urgent need for a National Climate Disaster Fund. This is a whole of community scheme that will benefit all, regardless of the size of their bank balance. This week I'll follow that column up with a very disturbing analysis of how the very wealthy are putting themselves first by buying their way out of the climate emergency. They are doing so through elaborate contingency plans. An example is PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, who is buying a very large bolthole in New Zealand, and wealthy Australians buying land in Tasmania to escape the worst ravages of climate change, Brigid Delaney writes in the Guardian Australia: "Money might save your property, but who wants to live in a country where the poor drown and the rich are saved?" she wrote. Imagine a future even more dystopian than the present, a world where catastrophic climate change meets catastrophic income inequality. In this near future, floods and fires get more intense and the government's response remains sluggish. So, the wealthy take matters into their own hands. They leave the poor to use the degraded public emergency services, while the rich are rescued by private means such as a fleet of helicopters to get them to safety, private firefighters to protect their homes, the use of satellite phones and access to secure food sources and fresh water. This is already happening. The rich are already buying their way out of the pointy end of the climate crisis. In 2018, when wildfires tore through California, Kim Kardashian's mansion was saved by private firefighters, operated by her insurance company. It's quite likely that we'll see it mirrored in the aftermath of the northern NSW and Queensland floods. The wealthy can either afford to insure or add protective measures, such as extensive drainage and floodproofing, or get out altogether, cut their losses and move to higher ground. Those in south Lismore at the caravan park, who relied on neighbours to rescue them on a jet ski, often can't afford to insure, let alone move out. The story of the Kardashian's home being saved from fire is not a freaky celebrity one-off. People buy safety in the US, not just safety from climate change, but safety from each other. They install elaborate security systems, or live in gated communities. And in the case of the University of Chicago, amass one of the largest private police forces in the US to protect students and university property. So, where do we stand in Australia? Right now, at a crossroads. Will the state step up and look after us in the face of climate emergencies or will they abandon the field, leaving us to rely on volunteers, community action and services that may have coped prior to the acceleration of the Anthropocene age, but certainly not now? Emergency services elders have begged, as they beg each summer, for the government to do something, but the government simply does not seem to listen. "The government knew what was coming and it did not adequately prepare our communities or first responders," Greg Mullins, the former NSW fire and rescue commissioner, said. In Australia, this retreat from the commons is not a new thing, and it's not just climate change related. We see it in the sale of and the reduction in public housing. We see it in the lack of funding for universities and public libraries. We see it in the tax incentives for private health insurance. We see it in middle class people abandoning the public school sector to send their kids to private schools, and we see governments incentivising this in the lavish funding of the private sector. In recent years, private school funding has increased at five times the rate of public school funding, as I mentioned in a previous column. In Australia's drift from the public to the private sector, it's not necessarily the public rejecting the former but the government nudging citizens away from public utilities designed for public use via a range of tax incentives and a deliberate neglect or running down of government services. The more voters are aware of this, the better the chance of reversing this trend by voting accordingly at the forthcoming federal election.

