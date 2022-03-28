news, local-news,

A teenager with a suspended learner's licence will face court accused of leading police on a pursuit after being clocked doing 75 kilometres an hour over the speed limit. According to police, officers from Narrandera Highway Patrol were conducting speed checks within a 60km/h zone on the Irrigation Way at Yanco about 11.10pm on March 19 when they detected a Toyota Corolla at 135km/h. The officers tried to stop the driver but it will be alleged they failed to do so. A pursuit was initiated but terminated due to the driver's speed and manner of driving, police said. IN OTHER NEWS Following investigations, police visited the home address of the vehicle's registered owner about 8am on Thursday. Police said the driver was identified as a 17-year-old male learner whose licence was currently suspended. The teen was charged with driving a motor vehicle while licence suspended, police pursuit, driving at a speed/manner dangerous and exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h (radar). He will face Leeton Local Court at a later date. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yKyzS5MkFCYtCA2z8EAGJL/7df81b10-206c-4b67-88f9-959a526d25b9.JPG/r9_335_3765_2457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg