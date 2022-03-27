news, local-news,

WHILE this year's Gears and Beers route proved to be a challenge, regular participant Yahansi Barreto said it wasn't as hard as the 2019 ride. Gears and Beers is nothing new for Mr Barreto, a frequent surfer and cyclist, who has been participating in the event for a couple of years now, although he admits no matter how many times he does the ride, it never gets easier. The 35-year-old, from Canberra, completed 130 kilometres with his mate Angus Tye, who is from Tallong. "It was bloody hard, but amazing," he said. "I've done it twice before, so this is my third." Mr Barreto said it's the courses that keep him coming back to Wagga for the event. IN OTHER NEWS: "I love the courses here, 2019 was probably the hardest but this year there was a lot more gravel," he said. Mr Barreto said the gravel and heat make it harder, and while it was as hot as he had been expecting, at around the time he finished the temperature was around 27 degrees. "I'll be coming back in October for the next event," he said. Mr Barreto has been cycling for about 15 years. "I love a challenge," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

