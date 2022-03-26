news, local-news,

Transport for NSW has defended its plan for new traffic lights on Wagga's Sturt Highway thoroughfare as an improvement to safety and efficiency that will have shorter wait times. The NSW government has invited expressions of interest for installing new traffic lights and dedicated turning lanes at the Murray and Edward streets intersection. Many residents near the intersection oppose the plan due to the loss of parking spaces or increased noise from trucks stopping, while others have welcomed changes for a difficult intersection. A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the Edward Street intersections with Murray Street and Docker Street were being upgraded to improve safety and traffic efficiency in the area. "Transport for NSW carried out comprehensive traffic modelling for Wagga which determined dedicated right-turn lanes be incorporated within the new traffic lights to improve traffic flows during peak periods, as well as new medians and wider travel lanes," the spokesperson said. Then NSW Regional Roads Minister Paul Toole announced in June the design for the Edward and Docker Street intersections as part of a $4 million overhaul for road safety around Wagga's hospital precinct. The design aims to have traffic lights timed to align with existing traffic signals to reduce wait times for high-traffic lanes at peak times and improve safety at the intersection. The new centre median will protect motorists from traffic on the opposite side of the road at the traffic lights and provide a safe place for pedestrians crossing the road. When it was first announced the project was aiming for completion in the middle of this year, but the Transport for NSW will not award the contract until at least after April 5. "Transport for NSW is currently working through detailed timelines for the start and completion of the work. We will keep the community informed of the dates as they are available," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.

