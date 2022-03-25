news, local-news,

THE Riverina and South West Slopes Light Horse Memorial Committee is set to trek for seven days from Narrandera to Wagga to commemorate 130 years of the Emu Plume. The committee will also host services in each town they visit, welcoming school children and members of the community to pay tribute to those who died at war adorning a slouch hat, which is symbolic of the Light Horse. The Emu Plume refers to the feathers that the Queensland's Mounted Infantry would pluck from the native birds in 1891 and attach to their slouch hats before it was formally implemented as part of the uniform. IN OTHER NEWS: "During World War One, that would have been a fairly awesome sight to see the plume come along, and it put fear into the hearts of a lot of the opposition," said the president of the Riverina Memorial Committee Pat Leary. The 130km trek will commence in Narrandera at 5pm on Saturday and funds raised during the week-long venture will go towards the Light Horse memorial set to be erected in Wagga's Victory Memorial Gardens next year. Other towns they will visit along the trek are Grong Grong, Matong, Ganmain, Coolamon, Marra and Downside before wrapping up in Wagga on April 3. Mr Leary said he finds it important to pass down the history of ex-servicemen and fallen soldiers to younger generations through occasions such as the emu plume anniversary. "This is about not forgetting their [mounted forces] stories, not forgetting their sacrifices and bringing these stories to the kids," he said. "If we allow those these stories to die now, they're going to be gone forever." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/549e4b3a-b604-4cbe-9d66-84702fef9d8d.jpg/r2_58_1000_622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg