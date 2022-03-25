news, local-news,

A former Tumut man has been jailed for two years for arson attacks that caused $2.38 million in damage and cut off phone and internet services to the Snowy Valleys town. Jason Michael Day, aged 52, pleaded guilty in Wagga District Court yesterday to breaking into the Telstra exchange in Tumut on December 6, 2019 to commit the serious indictable offence of damage by fire. Judge Gordon Lerve said Day had been inspired by "delusional beliefs that Telstra was causing deaths". Day, who worked for Telstra as a communications technician for 18 years, told the court he no longer thought the company was harming people with radiation and asbestos. Day has been in custody in Junee Correctional Centre for the past two years but had not entered a plea until yesterday as his legal team had been exploring a potential not guilty plea on mental health grounds. Day used a jerry can of fuel to start the fire, which caused about $700,000 in damage to the National Broadband Network and $1.671 million to Telstra and the Fuller Street exchange. Day also pleaded guilty to setting three motor vehicles on fire and causing $9000 in damage, and intimidating a police officer. Under questioning by defence barrister Tania Evers, Day told the court that he had a history of depression and a serious motorcycle accident had led him to take medication. "In 2017 I got into drugs as I was addicted to painkillers," he said. Judge Lerve accepted that Day was badly affected by the deaths of his dog and later his son in 2019. "I found [Day's] placing of the dog's collar on top of his son's coffin at the funeral to be quite poignant," Judge Lerve stated. Ms Evers told the court that Day had been diagnosed with persistent depressive disorder with periods of major depression as well as stimulant use disorder. Judge Lerve said the objective seriousness and Day's moral culpability were ameliorated by the causal connection between his mental health and the offences. "There was some pre-planning for the fires, but not much," Judge Lerve said. Judge Lerve sentenced Day to three years in jail with a parole period of 12 months for the Telstra fire, with a release date on Monday due to time served. Day was also given a two-year Community Corrections Order (CCO) for the car fires and intimidation charge. Crown prosecutors did not oppose Day's release but sought a CCO condition that he not enter within 30 kilometres of Tumut except for transiting to another area. Day said he would abide by the condition as "there's nothing but sadness and heartache for me in Tumut".

