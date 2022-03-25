news, property, gregadoo, house of the week, real estate view

HOUSE OF THE WEEK This magnificent, five-bedroom, four-bathroom, custom-built family home is perched among rolling hills where you can enjoy the picturesque views over your own 61 acres of private land. The home itself is loaded full of extras that you don't find on the market very often. It features four great sized bedrooms with two master suites. There is a separate study and an inviting lounge with a gas fire that easily heats the whole living space. You will be spoilt with ducted reverse-cycle heating and cooling throughout the home. The formal lounge is an indulgence with a beautiful wood fire to soak up during the cold winter months. The big open-plan modern kitchen features an island bench, an abundance of storage and bench space and a hidden walk-in pantry which will delight with the amount of space on offer. Look out past the dining area and onto the entertaining deck with seemingly endless views to the South East. Double glazing throughout the whole property allows light to stream in. A separate granny flat is serviced with a full kitchen, bathroom, separate living area and a bedroom. It is the perfect retreat for guests or a separate residence for a parent to live in. As you head outdoors you will notice the well designed native gardens and landscaping, one large dam and good fences around the whole property. A big four bay shed/granny flat allows plenty of room to house the cars/caravan/bikes and equipment, plus it has a mezzanine. There are three rainwater tanks with a 100,000-litre tank feeding the main house, a 10,000 water tank to the granny flat and a 27,000 tank for the irrigation and gardens. You will never run out of water with a 5mgl bore water license as well. With 20 solar panels running a 5.5kW system you'll rarely have an electricity bill. There are many more features you'll have to see in person to really appreciate this property in its full capacity.

