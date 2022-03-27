Events for the whole family this April at the library

community,

Wagga Wagga City Library is serving up something for everyone this April, with events for all ages designed to create and capture memorable moments. Have you always wanted to record your life story for your loved ones, but never seem to find the time? On Sunday, April 3, you can join Dimity Brassil, founder of A Lasting Tale, for a practical three-hour workshop, including lunch. Participants will learn how to record their life story using a smartphone app and use these recordings to create a written manuscript. Dimity has worked as a professional writer, adult educator, content producer and interviewer for over 20 years. Dimity is an aunty to 19, youngest of nine, mother of three, daughter from two, wife of one, was born and raised in Wagga Wagga and she is looking forward to helping local families preserve their precious memories. Workshop spaces are limited, but tickets are still available at just $30. The Vegetable Plot return to Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, April 13, on a mission of Love and Peas! The ARIA-nominated band are back for their third tour, with a crisp mix of both freshly-minted tunes and perennial favourites. This soulful bunch will be serving up a bumper crop of catchy tunes and colourful characters all with a healthy side of sweet harmonies, dance moves and truly rotten puns. Their music is earthy, organic and layered, offering plenty of funky goodness for parents to sink their teeth into while the little ones are shaking their stems on the dance floor. Tickets are just $5/child. Accompanying grown-ups and babies are free! In addition to these events, the school holidays will see us return to offering games, crafts and a comfy space for all ages to find their next great read. So, if you're looking for an activity for every member of the family, the Wagga library is your first port of call next month. For more details on these and other upcoming library events, visit our What's On page at waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700, or talk to library staff.

