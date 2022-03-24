sport, local-sport, city handicap, albury, mnementh, mitch beer, jordan mallyon, carnival, racing, gold cup

COUSINS and good mates Mitch Beer and Jordan Mallyon combined on Mnementh to claim the feature sprint of the Albury Gold Cup carnival on Thursday. Mnementh ($21) made the most of a cosy run from an inside gate to take out the $75,000 Barlens City Handicap (1175m). It capped off a successful day for the leading Southern District trainer, who was also successful with My Bold Boy ($5.50) in the opening race, the Trackpix Maiden Showcase Plate (1000m). Mnementh flew under the radar in the City Handicap, coming into the feature on the back of a freshen up since his 14th placing in the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) at Wagga last month. Mallyon produced a brilliant ride, saving plenty of ground along the inside before booting clear, downing Oamanikka ($5.50) and Zouologist ($26). Queanbeyan visitor Onsettling Down ($26) took out the $50,000 Baxters Concrete Albury Mile (1600m). It gave jockey Michael Heagney a winning double after scoring earlier on No Question ($16). Jason Lyon also grabbed a double with wins on My Bold Boy and Albert's Melody ($8.00).

