Former premier Southern District apprentice jockey Tyler Schiller is plotting a hit and run mission on the Albury Gold Cup today. Originally from Young, Schiller started his apprenticeship under trainer Phil Sweeney at Jerilderie before joining the Mark Newnham stable at Randwick in 2020. Schiller will partner the Newnham-trained Harmony Rose who has been backed into the pre-post favourite in the $200,000 feature. The lightly raced four-year-old mare has been well supported since markets opened on Wednesday and has been backed into $3.60 after opening at $4.20. Harmony Rose has had two unplaced runs on bog tracks in Sydney since resuming from a lengthy spell late last month. Schiller expected Harmony Rose to improve sharply with the prospect of a good track and having the benefit of two runs this preparation. "Being from the district, it would mean a lot if I could get my name on the Albury Cup honour roll," Schiller said. "The field isn't as big as usual but it still looks to be a tough race to win with plenty of class among those top-six runners. "But in saying that, I wouldn't swap my mare for anything else in the race. "Harmony Rose gets in well at the weights and has a good draw. "I rode her in the first two starts of her career which she won, so I am familiar with the horse as well. "I don't think she has appreciated the heavy tracks at her past two starts. "But if the track is good or even in the slow range, she will be hard to beat." Schiller expected to settle prominently in the field from the good alley. "I'm expecting to sit outside the leader or be a pair back if there is a hot tempo up front," he said. "I think Entente and Five Kingdom will be the hardest to beat." Schiller will also partner the Ron Stubbs-trained Boss Lady Rocks in the $75,000 Flat Knacker, (900m). "Boss Lady Rocks wasn't beaten far at Moonee Valley last start and I expect her to be hard to beat on her home track," he said.

