Transport for NSW is preparing to take bids for installing additional traffic lights on Wagga's major Sturt Highway thoroughfare despite numerous residents opposing the plan. Then NSW Regional Roads Minister Paul Toole announced in June that the design for road safety upgrades around Wagga's hospital precinct included "new traffic lights and dedicated turning lanes at the Murray and Edward streets intersection". Transport for NSW has now invited expressions of interest with all tenderers to attend an onsite meeting early next month. Residents who spoke to The Daily Advertiser yesterday said they opposed new traffic lights, or knew that many of their neighbours had issues with the plan. "I've been approached by Transport for NSW and they told me I'm one of the few residents who was positive about it," one nearby resident, who asked not to be named, said. "I've lived here for 30 years and see so many crashes, I'm just keeping a wait-and-see attitude towards it. "My neighbours have told me they don't want to lose their car parks due to turning lanes and there might be more noise from trucks having to stop." Transport for NSW was not able to comment prior to publication. Another resident, who asked not to be named, said she would prefer to see Murray Street blocked off at Edward Street. "It's a terrible intersection and the worst in Wagga, but the plan isn't ideal from a homeowner's perspective," she said. "Parking is already difficult and now they are going to remove [Murray Street] spaces. "There are already so many traffic lights on the highway. They would be better off putting in no-parking zones on the highway so people could see oncoming traffic." Neha Patel, who lives near the intersection and manages the nearby Comfort Inn Heritage Motel, said she welcomed the traffic light plan. "It's very busy and noisy and it's difficult for people to turn at the intersection," she said. Mrs Patel said losing street parking might affect some motel guests. Wagga Roadcraft Driving Services instructor Paul Dawson said Murray Street was a "blind intersection". "There have been nasty crashes there. If we can do something with it to increase the safety, it would be a good thing," he said. "When I'm driving with students I always tell them to watch out there." Mr Dawson said forcing trucks to stop at another set of lights could create other problems but he would have to see Transport for NSW's traffic plan dealing with that issue.

