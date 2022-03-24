news, local-news,

Make the most of the weekend's warm weather and get out and about in Wagga and the Riverina. With temperatures expected to hover in the high 20s and up to 30 degrees in the next few days, there's no time like now to take in local delights in glorious autumn settings. Here's just a sample of what's on around and just out of town this weekend. Songs, strawbs and sunsets will go hand-in-hand at Bidgee Strawberries and Cream, who host a Friday night wind-down over the rows in Billagha Street from 4pm until 8pm. Troy Fisher will be crooning, strawberries can be picked until they run out, and there's animal feeding and a treasure hunt to be enjoyed. BYO picnic rug, chairs and tipple, but leave the food and soft drinks at home - there's plenty of food for sale from 5pm. Entry is $15 a family or $5 per person. See the Facebook page or contact the venue for more information. School on a Friday night? Why not. The Henschke Primary School Fete has something for everyone, from rides and raffles to snacks and stalls. There will be a huge range of food options, face-painting, crafts, plants, music from Lil Melodies, E-Talent Musikademy, Kildare Catholic College Band and DJ Roy and more. Check out the Heschke P&F community page for more information. Cyclists and beer lovers, unite. The annual Gears and Beers cycling weekend is back after being postponed last year. Most riders hit the road on Sunrday across a range of distances, from the nine-kilometre community ride to the Dirty 130. For those keen to pass on the pedals and settle into a Sunday, the festival kicks off in Victory Memorial Gardens from 11am until 6pm. The post-ride shenanigans features music pumping, beers flowing and treats a-tempting in arguable the city centre's best setting. The festival is free for riders, $20 for adults and $5 for those under 18. See gearandbeers.org.au for more information. Online registrations have closed but head to Victory Memorial Gardens from 12.30pm on Saturday to register in person. The Riverina Classic and Muscle Muster meet is back at the Tolland Hotel car park on Sunday morning, with the family-friendly show starting at 11am. Entry is $5 per car and proceeds go to Pro Patria. Get out of town for the day and take in the Holbrook Races. Gates open at 11am with the first race scheduled to run at 12.30pm. Buses will run to and from the town centre to the track. Whether you're keen to sing your lungs out or hit the dancefloor for a late-night boogie, Wagga's music scene is absolutely bringing the goods at the moment. Here's who you can find with a mic stand, and where. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

