The city of Griffith would like to invite you and your family to the Griffith Easter Party, a very long weekend full of joyful experiences for everyone. The organisers announced that many favourite events from previous years are scheduled to return, alongside some new and exciting events coming to life in 2022. Griffith mayor Cr Doug Curran said this Easter in Griffith will be massive. "It is great to see the return of so many events, as well as some exciting new events being added to the calendar this year," Cr Curran said. "I am pleased to see we are able to get back out there and enjoy events with our family and friends. Easter is such a wonderful time in Griffith and I encourage you to make sure you support local operators and make this an unforgettable Easter for all." Start celebrating early this year from Thursday April 14 because it will be seafood galore with raffles at the Southside and Northside Leagues Clubs, and the Coro Club. Meanwhile, Sooshi Mango: Off the Boat, one of Australia's funniest comedy acts, will perform the first of three consecutive nights live on stage at the Griffith Regional Theatre. In the morning on Good Friday (April 15) will be a good chance to burn some energy in the Bacchus on the Lake fun run and walk. The Pioneer Park Action Day will also be on Good Friday. It will be full of fun kid's activities, market stalls, vintage machinery, demonstrations, and entertainment, along with the availability of food and beverages. In the morning on Easter Saturday (April 16) you can get your shopping fix at the Banna Avenue Sidewalk Sale. The main street of Griffith will be brimmed with sales for you to pick up a bargain and support locals. The Children's Easter Brunch, which is always popular with the kids, will be in CWA Park on the Saturday morning from 9.30am. One of the most popular features that will be held on the Saturday afternoon is the Griffith Vintage Festival featuring live music and an array of local wine and food to enjoy. A new addition to the program this year, also on the Saturday, is Blood, Sweat & Beers, Griffith's first homebrew competition and independent craft beer festival. It will be run by local business Grainmother Brewing Supplies in the Griffith Community Gardens and feature entertainment and activities for the whole family. Easter Sunday will be all about wonderful wine and food. For instance, at Piccolo Family Farm you can explore the producer and artisan market stalls, enjoy delicious coffee, sample incredible food and be entertained with live music. You can also catch a glimpse of their new Visitor Experience Centre and their cellar door. That's just one example. You'll actually be spoilt for choice over the weekend with a winery event or tasting experience at many of Griffith's amazing cellar doors. Griffith Tourism manager, Mirella Guidolin advised that for the ticketed events you'd best book in early to avoid disappointment. "With so much going on this Easter in Griffith, it is important to book ahead and plan your weekend," Ms Guidolin said. Griffith is really looking forward to their community-wide Easter celebration this year and hopes you will join them. "It is always a fantastic time for our region and we look forward to welcoming visitors and families to town again this year." To find out more you can grab a copy of the Griffith Easter Party program from the Griffith Visitor Information Centre, you can head to griffitheasterparty.com.au, or you can call 1800 681 141.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cpAaGjgJrzMeprrmmenK9y/7c683700-d35a-4822-87c2-8c4b8c2afebb.jpg/r0_76_3500_2054_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Griffith Easter Party will be fun for everyone

Celebrate: Enjoy an Easter weekend full of events designed to entertain everyone that will all be part of the Griffith Easter Party, starting on Thursday April 14. The city of Griffith would like to invite you and your family to the Griffith Easter Party, a very long weekend full of joyful experiences for everyone. The organisers announced that many favourite events from previous years are scheduled to return, alongside some new and exciting events coming to life in 2022.

Griffith mayor Cr Doug Curran said this Easter in Griffith will be massive. "It is great to see the return of so many events, as well as some exciting new events being added to the calendar this year," Cr Curran said. "I am pleased to see we are able to get back out there and enjoy events with our family and friends. Easter is such a wonderful time in Griffith and I encourage you to make sure you support local operators and make this an unforgettable Easter for all." Start celebrating early this year from Thursday April 14 because it will be seafood galore with raffles at the Southside and Northside Leagues Clubs, and the Coro Club.

Meanwhile, Sooshi Mango: Off the Boat, one of Australia's funniest comedy acts, will perform the first of three consecutive nights live on stage at the Griffith Regional Theatre. In the morning on Good Friday (April 15) will be a good chance to burn some energy in the Bacchus on the Lake fun run and walk.

The Pioneer Park Action Day will also be on Good Friday. It will be full of fun kid's activities, market stalls, vintage machinery, demonstrations, and entertainment, along with the availability of food and beverages.

In the morning on Easter Saturday (April 16) you can get your shopping fix at the Banna Avenue Sidewalk Sale. The main street of Griffith will be brimmed with sales for you to pick up a bargain and support locals.

The Children's Easter Brunch, which is always popular with the kids, will be in CWA Park on the Saturday morning from 9.30am.

One of the most popular features that will be held on the Saturday afternoon is the Griffith Vintage Festival featuring live music and an array of local wine and food to enjoy. A new addition to the program this year, also on the Saturday, is Blood, Sweat & Beers, Griffith's first homebrew competition and independent craft beer festival. It will be run by local business Grainmother Brewing Supplies in the Griffith Community Gardens and feature entertainment and activities for the whole family. Easter Sunday will be all about wonderful wine and food. For instance, at Piccolo Family Farm you can explore the producer and artisan market stalls, enjoy delicious coffee, sample incredible food and be entertained with live music. You can also catch a glimpse of their new Visitor Experience Centre and their cellar door. That's just one example. You'll actually be spoilt for choice over the weekend with a winery event or tasting experience at many of Griffith's amazing cellar doors. Griffith Tourism manager, Mirella Guidolin advised that for the ticketed events you'd best book in early to avoid disappointment. "With so much going on this Easter in Griffith, it is important to book ahead and plan your weekend," Ms Guidolin said. Griffith is really looking forward to their community-wide Easter celebration this year and hopes you will join them.

"It is always a fantastic time for our region and we look forward to welcoming visitors and families to town again this year." To find out more you can grab a copy of the Griffith Easter Party program from the Griffith Visitor Information Centre, you can head to griffitheasterparty.com.au, or you can call 1800 681 141. Hop to it: Pioneer Park Action Day will be full of fun kid's activities, market stalls, vintage machinery, demonstrations, and entertainment. Photos: Supplied SHARE