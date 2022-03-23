news, local-news,

Family-owned menswear company Blowes Clothing is upping sticks and moving to a bigger location on Baylis Street. Blowes has been doing business in regional NSW for 85 years and, as they bring up five years here in Wagga, they are expanding to double their current size. Currently located at 66 Baylis St, they will soon be taking up residence in the old Commonwealth Bank building at 121 Baylis Street. IN OTHER NEWS: The Wagga Blowes is their fifth location, they also have stores in Bathurst, Dubbo, Orange and Mudgee. "Wagga had always been in the back of my mind," said owner Aaron Blowes of the move into Wagga. "From doing the old Henty field days 25 years ago, I used to stay in Wagga. I've always liked Wagga, like the layout, I like the people." And after settling into the town, business is doing well enough that a larger location was needed. "A bigger shop, in this premises, doing what we do, we should continue to grow, '' he said. Mr Blowes is the third generation of Blowes to be involved in the business, starting with Mr Blowes' great uncle Cyril, who opened the first store in Mudgee in 1936. Cyril briefly closed the store to fight in World War Two, but upon his return expanded into the central west. Cyril lived long enough to see his company move into Wagga, he died at age 107 in 2020, and Mr Blowes sees this family history as a big part of the store's success. "It probably took it a bit longer to get our name out there. But the growth over the five years has far surpassed what we expected." "We feel we've got a good niche in the Wagga market, with the brands that we run, and that's a big part of our business," he said.

