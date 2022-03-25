sport, local-sport, jay summers, cam bernasconi, greater western sydney, giants, academy, academy series, brisbane lions, nick madden

GREATER Western Sydney Giants Academy coach Cameron Bernasconi has backed the Riverina's "really strong" player group to capitalise on an overdue chance to showcase themselves in front of Melbourne recruiters. The side will play its third and final Academy Series game against Gold Coast on Sunday. It will be followed by four NAB League games, all against Victorian sides. Griffith's Jay Summers, a newcomer to the program, kicked one of his two goals after the siren to seal a 6.10 (46) to 6.7 (43) win over Brisbane Lions in Queensland last weekend. Bernasconi said the Riverina talent this year, headlined by Summers, Osborne's Nick Madden and Turvey Park's Luke Fellow is particularly healthy. "The Riverina has a really strong talent crop this year, most of our top end talent is from there," he said. "(Ruckman) Nick Madden has been unbelievable, a step above. His ruck craft and marking around the ground and kicking goals each week, he's been super impressive. "Luke's been great with his running patterns on the wing and ability to help us in defence. "He got voted into the leadership, he's a pretty shy kid but has really come out of his shell this season." Bernasconi said he was excited by how quickly Summers had stepped up to the level after he played a handful of Riverina League senior games for Griffith Swans last year. "He's been a great little addition. He turned up this year at our trial and has played every game," he said. "He had six scoring involvements and finished with two goals. He's been impressive in how he's adapted to the level immediately, and has got some exciting traits with his speed and competitiveness. "He's a small forward-hybrid midfielder, a super versatile kid." COVID has robbed young talent of some chances to put their names up in light in recent years, which means the NAB League games in Victoria are a huge opportunity. "It's an opportunity for the boys to be exposed to recruiters down there against their top end talent," Bernasconi said. "You can see this year a lot of these guys who are 18 haven't had the exposure and development at the highest level yet. "This is why these games are so important for these guys." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

