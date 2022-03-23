news, local-news,

Cathy Soligo has just taken over her family farm in Widgelli, so when an opportunity arose to take a crash course in shearing she picked up the shears straight away. The course has given her a chance to relive childhood memories of "mooching a week off school" to rouseabout in the shearing shed and provided her with vital skills she'll need to manage her farm's 1000 sheep. "I've always loved the adrenaline of it all and the environment ... so when I saw this opportunity I jumped in straight away," she said. "It is tough and challenging because it's pretty physical but it has been heaps of fun and it's rewarding work." Miss Soligo is one of seven women currently taking part in the shearing school at the TAFE NSW Primary Industries Centre in Wagga. The course is only available to 12 people and this year's edition is the first time since it launched in 1990 there have been more female participants than male. Brandy Muller is hoping the skills she learns this week will come in handy if any emergency shearing is ever needed on her Henty farm. She has also really enjoyed the course so far, which she says has given her a newfound appreciation for shearers like her father. "I knew it looked hard but it's even harder actually doing it," she said. "Thankfully I enjoy the hard work side of it and I love being able to push myself physically." Mrs Muller said it was great to see all the women taking part, which she felt was a reflection of the way the industry was heading. IN OTHER NEWS: This sentiment was echoed by Rob Harris, the head teacher of agriculture at TAFE NSW. "There seems to be more women involved in agriculture across the board than there has been in the last 20 or 25 years," he said. "It's a great thing for equality but it also recognises there's a lot of skill and ability within women doing agriculture which hasn't been recognised in the past." Mr Harris said getting more people involved in shearing was very important, as the industry is currently facing a major skills shortage.

