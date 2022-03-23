news, local-news,

Veteran support groups from across the city were thrilled to gather at the Victory Memorial Gardens yesterday for the official launch of a new hub. The Riverina Veteran Wellbeing Centre is the second of its kind launched by RSL Lifecare and has officially opened in Baylis Street, operating as a 'one-stop-shop' for more than 5000 local veterans and their families when in need of assistance. The new hub is being run in partnership with RSL NSW and offers support with employment, housing, physical and mental wellbeing services, financial assistance, DVA claims and advocacy, while also linking veterans with other ex-service organisations across the community. Commandant of Kapooka, Colonel Andrew Deacon, said a service like this is "very much needed" to support Wagga's large and diverse veteran community and that it's "absolutely fantastic" to see such level of collaboration between local organisations. "It's something that's been needed for so long is to bring all those organisations that are doing amazing work together and allow somebody to go to a single point and understand all the things that are available to them, and then access those services; it's just key and really important," he said. Kathryn Lee, community liaison officer for Kookaburra Kids, said the demand for a hub like this in Wagga is "unprecedented". "It's been sorely needed in the past and I feel that finally we can work together to reach the same goal that we all have," she said. "With everything that our current and ex-serving members have been through in their generation, and to now be going through a pandemic and other world crisis', it's never been more important." Other organisations present were Open Arms, Invictus Australia, The Ranch, Kapooka Neighbourhood House and more. IN OTHER NEWS: RSL NSW state president Ray James said establishing veteran hubs in garrison towns across NSW is part of their strategic plan. "We just continue on what our forefathers started back in 1916, to look after veterans and their families," he said. "We need to do it better and the veteran centre's is definitely the way forward." Mr James said the Royal Commission into Veteran Suicide "really opened the doors" on the suffering of families which is why the hubs don't just service veterans, but those closest to them as well. RSL LifeCare chairman Mark Dickson said the hubs are all about connecting with local communities on-the-ground, rather than through the head office. "In the past we've had roving teams that go out onto bases ... but now we're actually establishing centre's in the community so we go to them," he said.

