HEPATITIS NSW brought its mobile mural to Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday to offer community members insight into a new, promising cure and testing options. The mobile is part of the HEP CURED campaign which is designed to prompt interest in hepatitis C testing, treatment, and cure. Hepatitis NSW CEO Steven Drew said they are targeting rural and regional areas, but also locations where they see a great need, in an effort to eradicate HEP C from Australia over the next decade. HEP C is a viral infection caught through contaminated blood that attacks the liver and leads to inflammation, often resulting in needing a liver transplant. Mr Drew suffered from HEP C for more than 50 years before he was cured through anti-viral (DAA) medications being offered by the government in recent years which sees up to 98 per cent of cases cured. "I don't only feel better now, but I can see a future for myself," Mr Drew said. IN OTHER NEWS: HEP C can cause sufferers to bruise and bleed easily, while also causing fatigue, a poor appetite, yellow discolouration to skin and eyes, dark-coloured urine, itchy skin, fluid build-up in the abdomen, swelling of legs, weight loss, confusion, drowsiness, slurred speech and "spider-like" blood vessels on the skin. Mr Drew said the new DAA medication is a game-changer. "Instead of taking drugs that make you ill for 42 weeks, these new pills can work in eight weeks and you can have them multiple times, so if you were to be infected again, you can be treated again," he said. "The new medication is revolutionary because the old treatment made you so ill that most people decided to go off them and just deal with having HEP C. "They gave you flu-like symptoms and caused severe depression." Mr Drew said that is not the case with the new treatment. Those wanting to be tested for HEP C should speak to their local general practitioner.

