IN LESS two weeks a fundraising auction for two-year-old Ivy-Rose Twaddell Mcgill has garnered the support of more than 25 businesses in Wagga and from across the district. Ivy's aunty Belinda Clarke, who organised the auction, said she was overwhelmed by the support they have already received. Ivy was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia on January 12 of this year and will be undergoing chemotherapy at Sydney's Children's Hospital for the next six or so months. Her overall treatment will take two years. "There are no words to describe how moved I am right now by all of the donations that have been offered," Mrs Clarke said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We already have some fantastic prizes and are hoping to attract more donations." Mrs Clarke said the support hasn't gone unnoticed, especially given how hard the last two years have been given the challenges presented by COVID-19. "I know how difficult the last two years have been, and that some businesses have suffered significant financial losses as a result of COVID, but you all come together to help Ivy, and we will be forever grateful," she said. A date has not yet been set for the auction but will be announced on the Ivy-Rose Fundraising Auction Facebook page. Businesses and individuals who wish to donate are also being directed to the page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

