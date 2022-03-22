news, local-news,

It recently became illegal in NSW for pounds to kill unwanted cats and dogs, but for some, the law doesn't address the larger issues facing animal welfare groups. In February, the Companion Animals Amendment (Rehoming Animals) Bill was passed, banning the practice of 'convenience killing' cats and dogs that could not be rehomed. The bill was devised after 15 dogs and puppies were shot by Bourke Shire Council in August 2021, said Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst, who tabled the bill. IN OTHER NEWS: "This was despite there being at least two rescue organisations willing to take those animals and find them loving homes. This was a shocking and callous course of action that should never have been allowed to occur - and it was entirely legal," she said. Locally, the Glenfield Road Animal Shelter (GRAS) cared for 1156 cats and dogs (529 cats and 627 dogs) over the past 12 months. In that year, the council euthanised 43 dogs and 115 cats which were "deemed unsuitable for rehoming". The 43 dogs were either involved in severe dog attacks, were human/animal aggressive or were diagnosed with a severe injury or illness by a vet. The 115 cats were either feral cats or diagnosed with a severe injury or illness by a vet. Prior to the amendment, the Companion Animals Act required councils to simply "consider" whether there was alternative action to euthanizing an animal. The changes will now give animals a "Right to Rescue", ensuring animals are given a chance to find a home. Jess Weir from Riverina and District Animal Rescue (RADAR) thinks the new bill is "fantastic" but she said that it doesn't fix the "underlying" causes which leave pets mistreated and abandoned. "It's a step in the right direction ... but all we're going to do is have our council run pounds and rescue organisations put under even more pressure than we already are," she said. Ms Weir said that stricter regulation on "backyard breeders" is needed to help avoid the abandonment of animals that she sees regularly. "It's really important that we are identifying those within our communities that are using animals for profit and not taking their welfare into account and identify those who are constantly dumping animals at our pounds because they don't want them." Ms Weir said she regularly gets requests from the same people time and again to home animals, but she has no way to stop them. "I don't see how this legislation, as good as it is, is going to fix the problem, it's just going to stop the pounds having to do [euthanise animals], people will do it themselves," she said.

