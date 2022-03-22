coronavirus,

New cases of COVID-19 are fast approaching 700 in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) as daily cases surpass 20,000 across NSW once again. On Tuesday NSW Health reported 697 new cases within the MLHD, made up of 647 positive rapid antigen tests and 50 positive PCR tests. This is up from the 413 new cases that were reported on Monday within the district. Within the MLHD there are currently 11 patients in hospital with the virus, and zero people in the ICU. There are also more than 2300 active cases of the virus within the Wagga local government area using the results of PCR tests only, making the total active cases likely much higher. Health officials are urging those eligible to come forward for their booster dose as local cases continue to grow. "We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19," an MLHD spokesperson said. "We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose." Across the state 20,960 new cases of COVID and four virus-related deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm yesterday. This is a significant jump from Monday's statewide tally of 14,970 new cases. There are currently 1177 patients in hospital with COVID across NSW, with 41 in the ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are also up compared to Monday when 1163 patients were being cared for, with 34 in the ICU. IN OTHER NEWS: As hospitalisations and COVID cases increase, the state's paramedics also continue industrial action, despite a push from the NSW government to stop. The Australian Paramedics Association NSW is pushing for a 10 per cent pay rise, 1500 additional paramedics and an expansion of the specialist paramedic program to turn around the deteriorating conditions in their sector. The Industrial Relations Commission recommended the industrial action, which included paramedics refusing to leave their usual posts to fill staffing gaps at other ambulance stations should stop - but the union said it would continue through to Tuesday morning. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

