Australia has just experienced a climate emergency in the form of torrential rain and consequential floods. My heart goes out to those who have been inundated. Politically, there's little to praise in the responses of the NSW and Queensland governments, and nothing at all for the federal government's response. However, most of the reaction to this dismal state of affairs has called for short-term fixes. But in this week's column, I will explain the need for something much more fundamental (and useful): a National Climate Disaster Fund. I do so in the knowledge that the rain and floods are in part the consequence of climate change, which some of our mainstream political leaders at state level are grudgingly starting to acknowledge. Not Morrison & Co at the federal level, of course. But to begin my explanation of the National Climate Disaster Fund, some background is needed. I will begin by noting that amid war and a climate emergency, Australia's Big Carbon companies are booming, raking in super profits from the international crisis while freeloading on Australia's climate inaction. According to analyst Mike Mangan, the resources sector is one of the few equity winners from war in the Ukraine. Coal and gas prices are soaring, as are our iron ore miners. "Steel loves a war", as Alan Kohler noted in The New Daily. This is very nice for shareholders in Big Carbon, but it's also a massive opportunity for Australia to make up for squandered time and opportunity by funding a climate adaptation bill. So it's good timing for the Australia Institute proposal to establish a National Climate Disaster Fund with a levy of $1 per tonne on all coal, gas and oil produced in Australia to help pay for some of the increasing costs of climate disasters. The resources industry has been enjoying super profits ever since it bankrolled the Coalition to kill the resources rent tax. Putin is adding another level of riches again to those profits. Meanwhile, the offshore gas industry has successfully split technical hairs to get away with paying minimal petroleum resource rent tax. It has been a scandal played out in plain sight. At present and future prices, Big Carbon would barely notice paying a $1-a-tonne levy to remediate some of the damage climate change is wreaking. If anything, the Australia Institute initiative is not ambitious enough in the present circumstances. There is something galling about Big Carbon profiteering from disaster. The Institute's petition to Parliament claims a $1 levy per tonne of carbon pollution on fossil fuel production in Australia would raise about $1.5 billion a year for the National Climate Disaster Fund. "Climate-related disasters already cost Australian households and businesses billions of dollars every year," it said when launching the petition. "The devastating Black Summer fires appear to represent a step change in disaster costs with initial estimates of over $50 billion for this single disaster. These costs will keep rising as fires, floods, drought and heatwaves become more extreme as a result of climate change, unless emissions are cut decisively." Another summer, another disaster, more billions of dollars down the drain. There are no climate deniers in the insurance industry, and there hasn't been for a long time. With more people exposed to risk and those risks becoming more frequent and greater, insurers will not be able to cover it. The Morrison government has already faced this reality in northern Australia, or at least announced it, with a reinsurance pool scheduled to come into operation in July. Currently, it is stating the obvious to note that extreme weather events are not limited to the far north. The Australia Institute's Climate of the Nation 2020 survey found most Australians (65 per cent) support the introduction of a levy on fossil fuel exports to pay for the impacts of climate change, with only 21 per cent opposed. I expect that the percentage opposed will have shrunk since then. With the federal election looming, both the Liberal/Nationals coalition government and the Labor opposition should take note or face the consequences at the ballot box.

