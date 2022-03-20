news, local-news,

POLICE are investigating the circumstances which lead to a fatal, single-vehicle accident on the Newell Highway overnight. Emergency services responded to reports that a ute had left the road and crashed into a tree approximately 15km south of the West Wyalong township shortly after 1am on Sunday morning. NSW Police report that the sole occupant of the vehicle, a man who is yet to be identified, had died at the scene. In other news A crime scene has been established by officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District and an investigation into the cause of the incident has been launched. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage is urged to contact Griffith police station or Crime Stoppers. A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

