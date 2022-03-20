news, local-news,

FARRER MP Sussan Ley says she won't be distracted by another court case surrounding her representing the Liberal Party at the coming federal election. A party member Matthew Camenzul is taking Prime Minister Scott Morrison to the NSW Supreme Court over the handling of preselections for seats in NSW, including Farrer. The court action was flagged to Liberal Party members in an email sent out by NSW Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells earlier this week. In other news She raised concerns about the process adopted to endorse Liberal incumbents and the treatment of would-be challengers, who included Deniliquin-based Christian Ellis in Farrer. "I believe that the 'manufactured' delay in selecting candidates was deliberately designed to avoid plebiscites and trample on the rights of members!" Senator Fierravanti-Wells wrote. "What is the point of our NSW Liberal Party constitution if it can be trodden on and overridden in such a callous manner? "I appreciate some may argue 'what's done is done' and 'best get on with it' but this is not a precedent we can tolerate and let stand! An initial hearing has been scheduled for April 12. It follows other legal action and a special committee endorsing Ms Ley for Farrer. "My focus is to continue working in the interests of everyone in Farrer, and then seeking their support as the Liberal candidate in the upcoming election," Ms Ley said on Friday. Before news of the latest court manoeuvre, Ms Ley told The Border Mail she was not aware of any disgruntlement from Farrer Liberal Party members over not having a preselection vote. "I haven't had any feedback to that effect and I would simply say for us to form government nationally that includes winning the seat of Farrer and I'm the best candidate and have the backing of the Prime Minister and backing of my colleagues," she said. "That doesn't mean I'm the next member, I've still got to get through the election and still got to face a line-up of candidates." Ms Ley's election campaign manager Angus Macneil said he did not believe there would be fallout from the saga surrounding the Liberal preselection. "One or two might get upset, but it's the system and I think it's a pretty obvious outcome," he said of Ms Ley's endorsement. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/b3bf54fd-5e6a-4458-8170-d171a52c7362.jpg/r0_366_4928_3150_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg