Army of talent for new concert series

When I speak with our theatre audiences and the wider Wagga community about the Australian Army Band Kapooka, I hear statements like "oh, they are fabulous!", "we are so lucky to have them here" and "So much talent!" It is all true. The depth of talent and the ability to entertain audiences of all shapes, sizes and ages is incredible. The Civic Theatre is very proud to host their series of free concerts each year. The first 2022 concerts for Music At Midday and Music In The Evening will take place next week on Wednesday March 23, with further shows planned for July, September and December. These concerts are free to attend and perfect for the whole family. Introduce your children to the joy of live music. Choose to come to a daytime concert at midday or a family-friendly evening start time of 6pm. The concerts run for approximately one hour and feature a fantastic variety of entertainment to suit all tastes. The Australian Army Band Kapooka's new musical director, Major Greg Peterson, will be conducting the series for the first time. The concert will feature many ensembles within the band, with a special musical tribute to local emergency services personnel and medical professionals. The Australian Army Band Kapooka provides musical support to the 1st Recruit Training Battalion and to the Riverina community. Part of their community contribution is presenting a daytime and early evening series of concerts. While tickets to this concert are free, you will still need to contact the theatre to reserve your seat. You can find out more and book your tickets at www.civictheatre.com.au or contact the box office from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday on 6926 9688.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/bcc8b335-7d8f-45bb-b35a-b147b3662807.jpg/r0_348_1333_1101_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg