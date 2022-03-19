community,

In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society More than 250 jazz enthusiasts gathered at Romano's Hotel for a testimonial evening honouring respected jazz musician and Wagga resident, John Ansell, who has announced his retirement after performing for 50 years. Great Southern Energy paid $56 million to purchase the gas supply business which has been operated by Wagga City Council for almost 110 years. Estimated costs for Wagga's proposed new civic centre have increased from $13 million to more than $20 million prompting Councillor Wales to call for a price ceiling on the project. Wagga motorists should be able to buy discount petrol from a Woolworths outlet to be opened in Wagga within months. Patrick Fitzpatrick of Pat's Tyres arranged a "Patrick Happy Hour" at the Bridge Tavern to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day. A request for Wagga City Council to declare the Ashmont Mall an alcohol-free zone was described as a "can of worms" by Councillor Kevin Wales. Val Miller and John Dent from the volunteer's group at the Wagga Base Hospital are pictured in the Daily Advertiser with a portable freezer donated to the group by Streets Ice-cream. Wagga police followed up a weekend crackdown on street offences with a further five arrests on unrelated matters on Monday. Peter Peck became the 1000th Finemores driver to complete the company's five-day advanced driver training course. Three former principals at Mount Austin Primary School, Athol Hooper, Geoff Potter and Doug Phipps caught up with current principal Basil Browne during a visit to the school. Arion Wood, Rhyley Hunter and Ben and James Fitzpatrick made up the Lake Albert Public School's junior boys relay (4x50m) which took 11 seconds off the record at the Wagga District swimming carnival. John and Margaret Bance, Jenny and Doug Priest and Graeme and Lyn Burgman are all pictured in the Daily Advertiser attending the MTC 100 Club sponsorship night. Lee Cox of the Kooringal Athletic Club won seven gold and three silver medals for track and field events at the Australian Nationals for the Disabled. Wagga Lions Club organised a barbecue at the Botanic Gardens, with food donated by Woolworths, as part of Senior Citizens Week. Fifteen-year-old Gary Tickle won the annual swim across Lake Albert staged by Wagga Apex Club with last year's winner Philip Michael placed third. Blake Brothers, Forest Hill Stud had outstanding success in cattle judging at the Sydney Royal Easter Show including the grand champion ribbon for the best Angus bull any age. Former Miss Wagga, Mrs Halina Hedditch won the Murrumbidgee regional section of the "Lovely Motherhood Quest" and will go on to contest the final in Sydney. Member for Wagga, Mr Fife officially opened the new wing at Forest Hill Public School. The Anglican Bishop of Canberra-Goulburn diocese, the Right Reverend C A Warren visited Wagga to confirm Anglicans at St John's and St Paul's Wagga and at St Saviour's, Ladysmith. State President of the RSL, Mr Colin Hines, is visiting Wagga to inspect the passing out parade at Kapooka and have discussions with sub-branch and RSL club executives. Wagga man, Peter Dale, recently announced his engagement to Miss Barbara McIntyre of Young. Wagga Country Club champion, Jim Stenmark, scored five successive birdies in a recent competition event. Second Wagga Scouts are staging their annual bottle drive this weekend and hope to better last year's figure of $170. Edmondson's is selling felt-base lino for $1.20 a yard and nine-inch vinyl tiles for just 10 cents each. The big new Tommy Hanlon, Sole Bros Circus will be at Bolton Park next week with box plans now available at Palings Music Store in Baylis Street. A 19-year-old Wagga man was disqualified from driving for three years and fined $150 following his second offence for driving with the prescribed amount of alcohol in his blood. Wagga Leagues Club hosted several Australian International table tennis players including Noel Shorter, Steve Knapp and Paul Pinkewich. Mesdames M Bullen of Wagga and J Sheehan of Albury were presented with life membership of the Riverina Catholic Women's League at their conference held at Tarcutta. Contact Wagga Wagga and District Historical Society at www.wwdhs.org.au or on Facebook at wagga.history

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/82239f55-f525-422a-97b4-9d450600fd84.jpg/r0_182_3554_2190_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg