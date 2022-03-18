sport, local-sport,

Former Wagga galloper The Chaplain will chase the fourth win of his career, and second in the last five weeks, in Saturday's $9000 Ardlethan Picnic Cup (1600m). Two weeks after winning over the distance at Tumut, The Chaplain is up against just four rivals, including Gossip, a Written Tycoon mare whose career began in the Melbourne stables of Darren Weir and then Matthew Ellerton and Simon Zahra. Now trained by Connie Greig in Dubbo, Gossip has won the Condoblin Picnic Cup this preparation and was second at Tottenham's picnic feature last start. The Chaplain is trained by Doug Gorrel in Canberra whose stable has six runners in at Ardlethan (although two have also accepted at Queanbeyan). The Cup field also includes Forbes trainer Peter Kirby's Broo Boss, whose last success was in a benchmark 58 at Wagga in November, a sixth win in his career, having also claimed a class three event at Mudgee last August. The first of the six races at Ardlethan is at 1.30pm.

