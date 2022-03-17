coronavirus,

Schools right across the state are being hit with COVID-19 outbreaks to such an extent that final-year university students and retired teachers are being called back to the classroom to fill the gaps. The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is taking a toll on workplaces and schools with more than 20,000 new infections reported across NSW on Thursday, including almost 700 within the Riverina. Just shy of 1800 final-year university students have been given interim approval to teach, and more than 1400 teachers who've retired in the past two years have been asked to return temporarily. Wagga schools are no exception, with students at Wagga High School being "placed in the hall to continue their studies under minimal supervision" at times due to the shortages, according to an email sent to families. "We are in the position of having many staff away with this virus," the email read. "We appreciate your patience and understanding at present." IN OTHER NEWS: A spokesperson from the Department of Education said Wagga High is remaining flexible to ensure continuity of learning and to keep students and staff safe, temporarily combining classes where required. "Our message to the school community is to follow NSW Health advice and that vaccination of eligible children remains an important step parents and carers can take in our defence against COVID-19," the spokesperson said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/3fc76832-4539-46ac-b334-d0c365f5283a.jpg/r0_66_800_518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg