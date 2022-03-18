sport, local-sport,

Max Harper has just joined an exclusive club with Wagga City and now he's looking to add another premiership success. The 21-year-old became just the fourth Cat to reach the 100-match milestone in the club's history in the washed out semi-final. The first three, Josh Thompson, Aaron Maxwell and Jon Nicoll, will all line up beside him in the grand final clash with South Wagga at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Harper has been travelling back from Wollongong to play since making the move to start university last month. He's hoping the extra kilometres will be made worthwhile even though he's no stranger to travelling to play for the Cats. Harper has been based near Temora for most of his playing days but the club has definitely made it worthwhile. "I couldn't have picked a better club to come over to," Harper said. "They've always been very welcoming to (brother) Jack and I and it's just been great. "We've only ever trained once a week travelling over from Temora but they've always been accommodating and helpful." Harper is by far the youngest member of Wagga City's 100 Club. The prevalence of one-day cricket has certainly helped but the former Brian Lawrence Medal winner did make his debut back in 2014. "It was good to have Jono, Maxy and Josh, the three blokes who have played 100 games all playing as well," he said. "They are three of the club legends and all great players and great blokes too. It was good to get the win, even though it was a washout, to get through to the grand final. "I've been playing seven years but now with no two-day cricket, just one-dayers and Twenty20, you play more games per year so people are probably going to start playing 100 games a bit more regularly now." Harper took the competition by storm when named Wagga's best in 2018. After a side issue hindered him last season, Harper feels he's been able to contribute a lot more with the ball. "I've felt like I've had an ok season," he said. "I haven't done a whole lot with the bat but I feel like everyone has just played their role. "Luke Naumann has come into the team and just bowled brilliantly, Louis Grigg is having a really good year and our spinner, Josh, Zac (Lewis) and Richie (Ben Turner) are just playing their role with the bat and the ball and that's probably been the most pleasing thing."

