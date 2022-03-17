sport, local-sport,

The Rock-Yerong Creek will see how their 2022 prospects are shaping up when exciting new recruits James Roberts and Noah Budd and the majority of their key players are in action on Saturday against Tuggeranong in Canberra. On the same day, East Wagga-Kooringal will get their first look at one of the league's most anticipated arrivals when former Hume League gun Nico Sedgwick plays in the Hawks' practice match against Griffith Swans at Gumly. TRYC, who will open their season at Barellan in two weeks, hope to build on a highly promising 2021, when they unveiled Dean Biermann, Riley Budd and Joe Hancock. They had a late notice trial game against Henty last week and used it to assess their list without the Canberra-based players. "We had all the local boys and we could play around with positions and give them an opportunity to put their hand up," co-coach Heath Russell said. "We were a bit scratchy early, it doesn't matter how much you train, I think every coach would say the same... "But you can see there's a bit of continuity there. This is the second year of Brad and I coaching and you can the things we're trying to implement, we're a step ahead on where we were last year." Former TRYC junior Jayden Burkinshaw (ex-Lockhart) was very impressive on a wing in his return to the black and white. He'll miss the Canberra trip but Russell said the 'Pies should take close to a full-strength team to Tuggeranong, albeith without recruit Liam Lupton (unavailable) and captain Mitch Stephenson (broken hand). They also won't have Ryan Shaw this year, who has now switched to Lockhart, but do have Ted Fellows back from Turvey Park. CSU, meanwhile, took plenty out of a loss to Turvey Park with coach Travis Cohalan saying a high-quality opponent was the ideal starting point to assess his team. New forward Jeff Ladd was on RAAF representative duties but new assistant coach Dusty Rogers played through the midfield for two periods and then stints at centre-half-forward and centre-half-back. Cohalan thought they may have matched the Riverina League club for longer if they'd taken their chances. They'll have a second hit-out at Mangoplah next Thursday night with more senior players available. "It was good to see some of our newer students who have arrived at the club get an opportunity (last week) that they may not have, had we had a full strength squad available," Cohalan said. "I think we'll have significantly more depth than we had last year (with the return of campus life to university)." Temora last weekend enjoyed a 21-point win against Batemans Bay in their first game under Russell Humphrey and will have a final run against Collingullie-Glenfield Park on Saturday week. Elsewhere, Coleambally head to Jerilderie this Saturday. Marrar have their first trial against Coolamon and North Wagga will have a second game against Turvey Park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/16b8f1cf-f714-4c8a-98df-5f7f23c40d03.jpg/r10_54_3442_1993_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg