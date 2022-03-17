Rocknroll Runa back with group ones in sight

sport, local-sport,

Rocknroll Runa has already had a taste for group one racing and is eyeing off two lucrative features at Riverina Paceway. The four-year-old returned to the track for the first time in over 15 months when an unlucky second at Young last week. However reinsman Jackson Painting expects he'll be much better suited after drawing barrier five in the aptly named Congratulations Jackson Painting Driver Of The Year Pace (1740m) at Wagga on Friday. "He went super first up but was just a victim of the draw," Painting said. "He hit the line super once he saw daylight and it's really good to have him back as he's a good horse." After winning eight times as a two-year-old, Rocknroll Runa wasn't produced last season with trainer David Kennedy electing to focus on four-year-old features instead. The plan has been to attack the Riverina Championships next month before the Regional Championships, which is restricted to horses with a national rating of less than 70, in May. "It wasn't anything serious but just had a niggle in his fetlock," Painting said. "He probably had it most of his two-year-old prep and that's why he was hanging so bad but we never really picked it up until late in the prep. "We gave him a couple of short preps but Dave had these two races in mind at Wagga." READ MORE The Riverina Championships is open to all Australian-bred four and five-year-olds. The first running of the event last year was targeted by some of the nation's biggest stables, but the Euroley combination is confident Rocknroll Runa is up to the task. "He's good enough to have a crack at both," Painting said. "The first focus will be on the four and five-year-old race next month and then we'll turn our attention to the regional race. "It's an up to 70 and if he happens to win the other race it will probably cancel him out of it but we won't be whinging if he wins that." Painting has eight drives across the nine-race card. Rocknroll Runa is the best of his chances but he also expects stablemate Just Rocknroll to appreciate a drop back to up to 58 grade. "Just Rocknroll has been racing super and has been racing out of his grade as there hasn't been races of his class standing up around here so he's been in the up to 70s and racing really well," he said. "We've got some class and a better draw so he will be somewhere close to them again. "I think he's only missed the place once since he's been here so he's a consistent bloke." Painting is also off to Menangle on Saturday night after Im So Needy took out her heat of the Go Girlfriend Series. She has drawn five in the group three final but Painting is thrilled with her after winning her last three races. "She has been racing awesome that mare so will be more than competitive up there," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/9cd16113-857a-41cb-ac58-77b4b09f381b.jpg/r9_33_3659_2095_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg