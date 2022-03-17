sport, local-sport,

Two starts into his race career, Farmor Uproar has surprised his trainer once and gets the chance to show what more he's made of at Wagga on Friday night. Gary Mitchell's dog overcame both a tardy start and some contact midrace to claim a maiden victory last week over 320m. Box one and a better start might be critical if Farmor Uproar is to cause far more uproar in the M Williams Painting and Decor 1-3 win 5th Grade event over the same distance. "He went a lot better than I expected. He was flying around them (to hit the front) and then got in a bit of trouble and I thought he's gone now but he kicked on so he did a good job I thought," Mitchell said. "I think the box should suit but the race is a bit tougher than last week so I hope he steps up." Mitchell's Indecisive Dusty is another who's start can't be relied upon but the trainer hopes he can bounce back in The Appliance Man 5th Grade (400m), having won three of his 10 starts before failing to step out last week. In the $3110 Tiggerlong Tonk At Stud 5th Grade, Cootamundra's Gregg Mills will stretch Nightbird Izmir out in distance to 525m as she chases a fourth straight win at Wagga in four consecutive Fridays. The first of 10 races at Wagga is at 6.24pm. Meanwhile, Mitchell says his Leo Hartley Memorial winner, Savannah, has headed to the breeding barn after breaking a hock not long after running at Wentworth Park early this year. Savannah won six of 17 start and closed her career with a second at Wentworth Park and third at Nowra in January in races worth $7600. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/LnGtdETgeChUuip9WuQrnS/0a4758e0-2127-449b-b82c-204a945e6a48.jpg/r1208_1162_3606_2517_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg