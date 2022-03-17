sport, local-sport,

SHE was back from injury and down in distance, but it mattered little after Carnival Miss showed her class to win the Class 2 And Above Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m) at Thursday's Wagga meeting. The four-year-old mare returned from a four-month absence with a foot abscess by finishing fourth over 1200m on February 19, but a lack of work under her belt prompted trainer Gary Colvin to put her back over 1000m. Jockey Jeff Penza sprang the gates from barrier six and positioned Carnival Miss ($7) on the pace on the outside of top weight It's Business Time, and comfortably held off fast finishing favourite Sestina ($3.20) by two-thirds-of-a-length. Colving Racing employee Brodie Colvin admitted the shorter distance was a concern before the race, but was rapt after she secured her third win in 14 starts. "The instructions were to start quick and get her handy. She probably wanted a bit further but she missed a bit of work, which is why she was in a 1000m race," he said. "It was good Jeff got her out and into a winning position early on. "Her last run was over 1200 so obviously the natural progression would have been 1400 onwards, but she missed a bit of work and we were worried about the distance. "She came through (the foot issue) pretty well and didn't lose much work, but Gary thought she missed a bit too much work to get over more ground, so to push her back to 1000 was genius." Brodie Colvin believes bigger races in Sydney could now be on the cards, given she has now won three of her past six starts. "She's a Class 3 now so you can probably start looking at Highways. On her day she performs really well," he said. The bookies were cheering after the second race of the card, the Class 1 Handicap (1000m) after raging favourite Teetotal ($1.35) lost the race in the steward's room. The David O'Prey trained gelding initially beat Smiler Marshall ($7.50) by a short neck, but the result was reversed after Smiler Marshall's jockey Jason Lyon successfully argued the favourite severely hampered his mount a the 200m mark. Teetotal drifted across the track and collided into Smiler Marshall, ensuring he wouldn't add to his impressive maiden victory at Albury late last month. The Tara and Philippe Vigouroux-trained Lemaire ($3.50) was too strong for Yugosphere ($5.50) by three-quarters-of-a-length, the Gwenda Markwell-trained Antigonus ($7.50) took out the Heat of the Wagga Stayers Series (2000m) and Daryl Archard's Common Request ($7) took out the Maiden Plate (1600m).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/1880d459-6daf-4968-92b7-0cbe1f96f53e.JPG/r347_511_6000_3705_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg