HIS main focus will come once the competitive racing is done and dusted, but Wagga trainer Gary Colvin is optimistic of his chance at Thursday's meeting at Murrumbidgee Turf Club. Colvin's stable star Another One will run in a trial after the card before he races in the $500,000 Country Championships at Randwick in three weeks. However Colvin is hopeful he will enjoy some success beforehand when he saddles up four chances. Carnival Miss won twice the back end of last preparation, and returned from a four month break with a foot abscess with a fourth at Wagga over 1200m on February 19. She will race in the Class 2 and Above Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m) on Thursday. "She had a bit of an abscess on her foot and that's been treated up and she's missed a bit of work so I've decided to put her over 1000 metres," Colvin said. OTHER NEWS Bonvalante and Victory Idol will kick off Colvin's day in the opening race, a Class 2 Handicap over 1200m. "Bonvalante is probably more suited to Wagga," Colvin said. "He trialled at Leeton (fifth of seven on February 26) on a rock hard track, and being back here should suit him," he said. Victory Idol won at Wagga two starts back, but also found Leeton too firm for her liking when finishing eighth. Cocoshio is another speedy type who Colvin expects to run well in the Maiden Handicap over 1200m, but most eyes will be on Another One in the trials. "He's going to have a good hit out at the trial so I want to give him a pretty strong workout," Colvin said. "He's being ticking along nice, he's a lean horse so we try and keep ticking him over." The first race of Wagga's six-race card is scheduled for 2.45pm, with Another One to race in a trial at 6.20pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/f90b83c8-e704-4309-8c88-62a0bf1b5d0a.jpg/r0_0_857_484_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg