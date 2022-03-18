comment,

Each week in the SMH's classy publication GoodWeekend, columnist Benjamin Law asks public figures to discuss and comment upon controversial subjects they are involved with. It's a timely eye-opener at this time when our federal political scene is bereft of good government, especially the current federal government, which remains on the short-list to qualify as the worst since Federation. Law's guest last weekend was Karina Carvalho, 41, the ABC's West Australian news bulletin presenter at 27 and who now regularly hosts ABC News Tonight. Carvalho is Sri Lankan by birth; in my view she is the top ABC news presenter. More to the point in response to Law's question, "if a non-Australian friend asked you about the state of Australian politics right now, what would you say?"; it's a question, the column suggests, being asked by many more Australians exasperated by the political parties of Australia. This was Carvalho's answer: "The fracturing of the voting public is part of a universal trend. You saw it with Brexit, you saw it with Donald Trump. People are frustrated with mainstream political parties. I think we have to acknowledge that there's a growing part of the electorate - not everyone - that's looking for alternatives. They'll find them in the rise of the smaller parties and independents". Interestingly, despite her standing as a top ABC journalist, and Law's view that "there's no better-informed voter than a journalist who covers politics, and that it's a civic duty to do so", Carvalho does not vote, although she makes sure her name gets ticked off, stressing "that's not to say that I have zero interest in politics: it's part of my job". Adding to her observations, The Canberra Times columnist, Crispin Hull, chose this week to write about the "flood of public failure" in Australia, another issue of gross concern for voters. Hull narrows it down, thus: "The fissures in the Australian federal system seemed to have widened substantially in the past fortnight. Events in the past week or so demonstrate the gradual erosion of the art and science of public administration to a point where dysfunction and paralysis have set in". Here are just a few samples from Hull: "PM Morrison delaying the declaration of a flood national disaster and calling in the troops because he was waiting for the premiers to ask him to do so; the 10th anniversary of the Gonski education reforms which were to reverse the measured decline in Australia's education performance - instead it has got worse." Hull wrote: "Governmental paralysis and lack of public initiative is depriving Australia of enormous economic and social benefits and the standout areas are childcare, education, health, energy and tax". All the while, Hull - one of Australia's most experienced political journalists also penned - "the gradual erosion of equitable healthcare through soaring gap costs and long waiting lists continues, as does access to quality aged care". Now, fuel prices are way past $2 a litre. That alone confirms the major parties and especially the government have not an earthly clue what's happening or, worse, how to fix it all. Enough of political failures; In the space of 17 days recently Australia lost four Australian sportsmen who gave us so much joy, even exaltation at times, rapture on occasions and certainly, mostly, admiration. I refer to rugby league's John Raper, Olympian John Landy, and cricketers Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne - a quartet of geniuses to whom the column adds the Riverina's sports greats - Neil Bulger, a man of enormous influence and respect within his aboriginal nation; perhaps the unluckiest NSW cricketer not to have played Sheffield Shield and The Daily Advertiser's own Peter Baker, long-time sports editor and mentor to many others, who have also recently passed. Two things stand out about "Bakes" for me. One, he never believed in criticising umpires and referees, no matter how enticing the flowery criticism of some club official might have looked if published. Baker would tell young journalists: "Compared to the total mistakes made in every match by the players, umpires and referees make comparatively few". When the Kooringal Colts Cricket Club was formed and at the height of its successes, Baker was secretary for 9-10 seasons, a selector then chairman of selectors and fifth grade captain, where, because of last minute withdrawals on game day, it would be 'Bakes', quietly and successfully plugging the gaps down through the grades to ensure the club had full teams. He was a life member and no one more richly deserved the honour.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/8d1830af-a982-4b02-813f-151752a33912.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg