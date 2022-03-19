gears and beers 2022

What started as an idea between Phillip McIntosh and his son, Nathan, is now one of the largest cycle events of its kind in Australia. The idea was to combine cycling, beers and a great atmosphere. This is where Gears & Beers was born. The inaugural event was held in 2014. Since then, the event has grown and increased in popularity each year. The 2019 attracted 2962 registrations and this year's event has more than 3000. The 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to the pandemic. While the event gives cyclists from across the country a great weekend of riding topped off with a festival atmosphere to mingle and relax afterwards, it's also a major fundraising event. Wollundry Rotary runs the event and all proceeds raised go to charity. The 2014 event raised $37,295 and it's gone up from there with $95,640 in 2015, $160,437 in 2018 and $204,794 in 2019. This year's event is expected to surpass that amount. While money from the event is donated to various charities, money is also spent locally by people attending the event. The 2019 event attracted more than 3000 people from outside the area and injected an estimated $1,862,073 into the Wagga economy. Traditionally, Gears & Beers is held on the October long weekend but after missing two years it was decided to run the event early with plans to return to the original date.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/fa621127-ce46-49df-a328-6c9acbda3071.jpg/r0_52_1024_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Gears & Beers started as an idea between father and son

Giving back: All money raised during Gears & Beers is donated to local charities through the Wollundry Rotary club. Picture: Bob Barrett What started as an idea between Phillip McIntosh and his son, Nathan, is now one of the largest cycle events of its kind in Australia. The idea was to combine cycling, beers and a great atmosphere. This is where Gears & Beers was born. The inaugural event was held in 2014. Since then, the event has grown and increased in popularity each year.

The 2019 attracted 2962 registrations and this year's event has more than 3000. The 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled due to the pandemic. Touring: There are a number of different rides to choose from at Gears & Beers. All rides take in the sights of the region while challenging cyclists. Picture: Bob Barrett While the event gives cyclists from across the country a great weekend of riding topped off with a festival atmosphere to mingle and relax afterwards, it's also a major fundraising event.

Wollundry Rotary runs the event and all proceeds raised go to charity. The 2014 event raised $37,295 and it's gone up from there with $95,640 in 2015, $160,437 in 2018 and $204,794 in 2019. This year's event is expected to surpass that amount. While money from the event is donated to various charities, money is also spent locally by people attending the event. The 2019 event attracted more than 3000 people from outside the area and injected an estimated $1,862,073 into the Wagga economy. Traditionally, Gears & Beers is held on the October long weekend but after missing two years it was decided to run the event early with plans to return to the original date. SHARE