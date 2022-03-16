sport, local-sport,

LEETON-Whitton's new coach Tom Groves 'wont put a ceiling' on season expectations, but was encouraged by his team's first hit out in Friday's trial against Northern Jets. The Crows will largely rely on local talent in the Riverina League this season, and some of the team's youth put their hands up for possible round one selection in the three goal win. Groves expects to field a side closer to his senior starting line-up this Friday against Barellan, also at Leeton, but he's open minded about their chances this year. The Crows haven't lured any recruits this year, and will have to compensate for the loss of Sam Darley after he starred in the midfield last season. "I'm pretty open with our expectations really. We've got a good core group of experience and some really good young kids coming through," he said. OTHER NEWS "We're not putting expectations or a ceiling on our season, we're all striving to push for a successful season. "Everyone has to step up. There's a few kids I've seen who have really improved and that will help fill his (Darley's) shoes. "We're not too worried about that, obviously he's a good player but with the responsibility spread across the park we can well and truly cover him." Groves highlighted Nathan Ryan, Logan Mahalm and Jake Turner as youngsters who did their selection hopes no harm against the Jets. "There was plenty of positives individually, but there's a few things to work on structurally," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/62Cmm6pMZhq8BpRG6DbYf4/133ba2ff-95ee-42fa-b6ba-59a1b0bdf52a.jpg/r0_34_794_483_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg