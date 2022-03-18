news, property,

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2 As you enter the long driveway be impressed by the beautifully-presented facade and perfectly manicured gardens of 3 Jenolan Place Tatton. A stunning combination of location and luxury, this master-built family home would be hard to beat in today's market. Focused around sweeping open-plan living spaces with defined lounge and dining areas, the home has been designed for multi-generational living and entertaining. This home boasts four generous-sized bedrooms including built-in robes and ensuite to the main bedroom, it also offers an additional fifth bedroom or study. The multiple living spaces are all designed for privacy within the space making this home ideal for a large family. Featuring high decorative ceilings to an open-plan informal living area which includes a large meals area and lounge room catering for relaxed living. The separate formal lounge and dining area benefit from a beautiful log fireplace offering extra warmth and adds ambience to the home in the cold winter months. There's also ducted cooling and gas heating throughout for year-round comfort. The dream blackwood timber kitchen with spacious stone bench tops offers plenty of storage, breakfast bar and stainless steel gas appliances. For the growing family or those who like to entertain, there is a separate rumpus room that opens up to a grand outdoor alfresco entertaining area. The alfresco has an open fireplace, cafe-style blinds and stunning 180-degree expansive views to the east of Wagga. The back of this impressive residence looks over a large sunny garden and the expansive lawn area offers plenty of space for swing sets or a cubby house. From here, leading down to what completes the picture, is a separate fully contained recreation room with bathroom, kitchen and games room that overlooks a sparkling in-ground pool. Around the pool is a spacious area ideal for setting up lounge chairs and entertaining. "It would be the perfect place to set up camp and watch the footy finals or just whatever takes your fancy," selling agent Steve Kitson said. The home has a security system throughout to ensure the safety of your family. The secure remote-control double garage with internal access and a long driveway provides plenty of space for vehicles, a boat or even a caravan and there is also access to the rear yard from the side of the driveway. Positioned in a tree lined peaceful cul-de-sac on a manicured 1366 square-metre block, the home boasts a dress-circle address and its Tatton location make it an amazing opportunity.

