BASKETBALL Wagga's up-and-coming talent got their Southern Junior League campaigns off to a solid start when round one was held at Canberra over the weekend. The under-14 boys led the way with an unbeaten start to their campaign in division two, winning all four games. They began with 73-25 and 38-28 victories over Shoalhaven and Albury respectively on Saturday, before backing up on Sunday to defeat Canberra Gunners 100-41 and Queanbeyan in a 26-25 thriller. Coach Matthew Rigg said he was rapt with his side's willingness to dig deep for each other, especially against the Roadrunners in a defensive slugfest to finish. "I was most impressed with the boys' attitude, how they all had each other's back and support each other and really came together," he said. "They never gave up and the Queanbeyan game was a great showing by all of them. Both teams were playing very good defence and shots weren't falling. "I was quietly confident (we could have a good campaign) because we've been working pretty hard at training, and it's been good watching the younger kids learn off the older ones." The under-18 Heat Blue team also started strongly by winning three of four games, the only slip-up a 69-57 defeat to Albury in their final game. The under-18 Blaze outfit won one of their three matches in the girls division, a 74-71 victory in the all-Riverina showdown against Tumut Timberwolves on Sunday. The under-12 boys won one of their three games in their first foray into representative basketball, accounting for Illawarra Hawks Black 52-29 on Saturday. The next round of the Southern Junior League will be held in Illawarra and Shoalhaven on April 2-3, with the third and final round set for Albury on April 23-24.

