BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2 Combining a central Wagga location with all the conveniences of this beautiful modern home, the end result - absolutely stunning. Designed and built with a low-maintenance lifestyle in mind, the property offers a prime opportunity to jump into Wagga's vibrant central lifestyle and is simply not to be overlooked. With a distinct emphasis on size, the home boasts four huge bedrooms with a separate study ideal for working from home or large enough to be a fifth bedroom. Two of the upstairs bedrooms share a balcony while the main bedroom features a massive ensuite with claw-foot bath and handmade cabinetry, designed specifically for the home. Beautiful high ceilings and decorative cornicing throughout complement the light and airy living spaces featuring spotted gum timber flooring. The large rumpus room is located adjacent to the open-plan living and dining area, incorporating the gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry and bamboo benchtops. Ducted air conditioning and gas heating ensure year-round comfort. Outside features a covered entertaining area. The double lock-up garage provides access to the yard and offers more storage. The property sits on a low-maintenance 563 square metre allotment This home is located less than 1.5 kilometres to Wagga Base Hospital, two kilometres to Baylis Street and even less to vibrant cafes, shops and schools. It's also easy to head out of Wagga with Moorong Street nearby. The property is adjacent to a brand-new development, soon to be filled with quality new homes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/ddc57f4c-207e-4176-af70-25fbf7077320.jpg/r0_254_5000_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg