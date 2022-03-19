Thousands of volunteer hours put in by more than 180 people make Gears and Beers not only possible but a huge success. Event organisers, Wollundry Rotary, are supported by every Rotary Club in Wagga, a range of other clubs and organisations and the general public to run the event. Rosters coordinator David Byfield has taken on the challenge of organising all the volunteers for the past few events. The first priority is ensuring the safety of cyclists. "Mainly volunteers are needed where the riders come into contact with cars," David said. A number of volunteers take on the job of leading riders and support vehicles for each event and marshals to organise the riders. Members of the Coolamon Rotary club give almost 2000 riders a warm welcome as they pass through the town Sunday morning. Their ANZAC Biscuits have even become renowned in the cycling community. The Mangoplah Football and Netball Club do heavy lifting in setting up the fencing and equipment at the Victory Memorial Gardens for the festival. The police escort cyclists out of town for each event. The Rural Fire Brigade assist with the Dirty130 event and even help riders cool off. "The riders love it," David said. "They wet down dry patches to make it exciting and give them a spray with the hoses." Wollundry Rotary appreciates and thanks every volunteer who assists with the event. This appreciation is also extended to event sponsors who are equally as important to the event.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/9a2b3c82-86d0-4904-b764-45fce7365f66.jpg/r0_13_1024_592_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Volunteers make Gears and Beers possible

+4







