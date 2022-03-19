Gears and Beers Festival 2022

This year's Gears and Beers Festival has attracted record entries after being cancelled for the past two years. With more than 3000 rider registrations it's one of the largest cycle events of its kind in Australia according to event chair Phillip McIntosh. "Riders come from all parts of the country to participate, especially Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra," he said. The Gears and Beers Festival is a combination of cycling events and the Craft Beer and Cider Festival runs on March 26 and 27. This year sees the addition of a new cycling event on Saturday March 26 taking a loop of the Wiradjuri track. "The aim of this ride is to showcase the whole city to the visiting cycling community," Phillip said. "It will also allow cyclists to view the newly- completed cycle complex at Pomingalarna Reserve." Cycling events on Sunday March 27 include the Dirty130, with 1300 riders participating, the filthy 50 kilometre takes in the dirt lanes north of Wagga as does the Dirty 130. The 115 kilometre road ride takes riders through Coolamon and Marrar. There's also a 30 kilometre road ride and 10 kilometre family fun ride. All rides end at the Craft Beer and Cider Festival in the Victory Memorial Gardens. "After completing the cycling course join in the festival where you'll find plenty of local produce to help you refuel," Phillip said. "Our Craft Beer and Cider Festival will complement the cycle challenge, offering a range of hand-crafted beers and ciders, outstanding locally roasted coffee, and great local food. "Craft brewers are a passionate bunch and we want you to come and enjoy the fruits of their labour. "Meet the brewers, let them educate you about what you are drinking, why it tastes the way it does and how it's brewed." Brewers attending include: Bent Spoke Brewers, Canberra, Bridge Road Brewers, Beechworth, Bright Brewery, Bright, Thirsty Crow, Wagga Wagga, King River Brewing, Tumut River Brewing Co, Tumut, The Apple Thief, Batlow, Capital Brewing, Canberra, CSU Winery, Borambola Wines, Modus Operandi, Bondi, Pioneer Brewing, Orange, Crafty Cider Batlow and Jervis Bay Brewing. There will also be live music throughout the day to add to the atmosphere. The Craft Beer and Cider Festival runs from 11am to 6pm on Sunday March 27 and is expected to attract more than 4000 people. You don't have to be a rider to enjoy the festival, anyone can attend but entry is free for registered riders. For non-riders adult entry is $20 and children under 18-years-old cost $5. Tickets are available at the gate on the day.

Gears and Beers is back for 2022 and bigger than ever

