WAGGA Water Polo's youngest members got a close up account of competitive carnivals at the Big Orange 12s Festival on the weekend. WWP have only introduced a local under-12 competition this year, and got the chance to compete against strong outfits, in particular heavyweights Sydney Uni, Ballarat and Balmain Tigers. The Bidgeegators White boys team finished with two wins from seven games. The more experienced 'Green' side also notched up two victories, despite a number of players being ruled out due to COVID. The Bidgeegators girls won one of their matches. OTHER NEWS "The whole ethos of under-12s is participation and the kids love it because they have smaller fields, a reduced sized ball and smaller goal, and break halfway through quarters so you can rub subs," Bidgeegators White coach Lauren O'Hara said. "It's a humbling experience, which is sometimes good. We've started the under-12 competition in Wagga this year and there's four teams so far, so we're still building."

