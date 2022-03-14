news, local-news,

The Wagga Marketplace brings up its 25 year anniversary this week, and there will be a month of celebrations to go with it. The mall on Baylis St opened on March 17 25 years ago and is now home to over 70 speciality stores and sees over 100,000 people through its doors every week. For Centre Manager Maria Sharman said the Marketplace has an old fashioned town square feel to it. Mrs Sharman has worked at the Marketplace for 23 of the mall's 25 years and she said that it's a place where people meet, raise money for charity, start their business careers, as well as eat and shop. "It's very much got that community feel and we're right here in the centre of town. And you just see these same sea of faces continually ... we get to know them and their stories," she said. "And for me personally, that's what has been so beautiful." IN OTHER NEWS: Scott and Louise Parker have been with the Marketplace since day one. They opened their store, Kitchen Antics, as bright eyed 21 one year-olds and the 25 years since have seen their store grow to three times its original size. "I probably had no plans to stay 25 years, Mr Parker said. "But it's a good business and we enjoy it. "This was my first business, it was a little daunting ... it was a big leap of faith." Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said: "It's great to have such anchor shopping centres like this in the city ... it's exciting to see them reach their 25th anniversary." For the next month the marketplace will host a series of events, including an in-centre activation, titled 'Neighbour Day', showcasing a collage of old photos from the centre.

